    Wreaths Across America 2024

    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2024

    Video by Mark Schauer 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Commander Col. John Nelson speaks at the 2024 Wreaths Across America event at Sunset Vista Cemetery on December 14, 2024.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 12:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 947262
    VIRIN: 241214-D-GD561-8813
    Filename: DOD_110740490
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: YUMA, ARIZONA, US

    Wreaths Across America
    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

