Video Connect in 60 Seconds

Discover the convenience of MHS Video Connect, a virtual platform revolutionizing healthcare for Irwin Army Community Hospital patients. In this video, Nurse Shannon walks you through the benefits of scheduling a Video Connect appointment. Learn how to save time, avoid travel, and connect with your healthcare provider from the comfort of your home or workplace. Watch as Shannon demonstrates step-by-step how to prepare for and join your appointment, ensuring a seamless and secure virtual healthcare experience. Perfect for follow-ups and other common medical consultations—see how Video Connect keeps care accessible and stress-free.
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2024 12:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
