    11th SFS conducts first augmentee training

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    The 11th Security Forces Squadron conducts first augmentee training at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington D.C., Dec. 2-13. The training consisted of multiple courses which covered a wide range of security topics such as weapon handling, threat assessment, perimeter defense, emergency response protocols, and anti-terrorism measures. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 11:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 947252
    VIRIN: 241213-F-TO650-1001
    Filename: DOD_110740420
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th SFS conducts first augmentee training, by A1C Geneva Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFDW
    11th Wing
    augmentee training
    11th SFS
    Security Forces (SF)

