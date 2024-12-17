The 11th Security Forces Squadron conducts first augmentee training at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington D.C., Dec. 2-13. The training consisted of multiple courses which covered a wide range of security topics such as weapon handling, threat assessment, perimeter defense, emergency response protocols, and anti-terrorism measures. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2024 11:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|947252
|VIRIN:
|241213-F-TO650-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110740420
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 11th SFS conducts first augmentee training, by A1C Geneva Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.