Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and his wife Sharene Brown record a message for Service Members and their families for the 2024 Holiday Season.
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2024 11:05
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|947242
|VIRIN:
|241216-D-LS763-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110740310
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 CJCS Holiday Message, by Benjamin D Applebaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.