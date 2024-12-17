Month of the Military Family - The Hopper Family

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/947235" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Ramstein Air Base highlights Month of the Military Family by showcasing the strong and resilient Ramstein Air Base highlights Month of the Military Family by showcasing the strong and resilient families who make up the Kaiserslautern Military Community on Nov. 29, 2024. The Hopper family has traveled long and far to finally be together, and their love for each other shines through every step of their journey. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Cynthia Belío)