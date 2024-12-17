Ramstein Air Base highlights Month of the Military Family by showcasing the strong and resilient Ramstein Air Base highlights Month of the Military Family by showcasing the strong and resilient families who make up the Kaiserslautern Military Community on Nov. 29, 2024. The Hopper family has traveled long and far to finally be together, and their love for each other shines through every step of their journey. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Cynthia Belío)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2024 10:35
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|947235
|VIRIN:
|241129-F-OQ558-1404
|Filename:
|DOD_110740174
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Month of the Military Family - The Hopper Family, by TSgt Cynthia Belio, identified by DVIDS
