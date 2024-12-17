Around the Guard with CPT Gard 1

Capt. Rebecca Gard, Officer Personnel Manager, Rhode Island National Guard, updates members of the Rhode Island National Guard with local news within the force and across the DoD, Oct. 25, 2024, Camp Fogarty, RI.
(U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Terry Rajsombath)
Item Title: Broadcast News Pack 3
Item URL: https://elements.envato.com/broadcast-news-pack-3-VD4R72B
Item ID: VD4R72B
Author Username: AlexZlatev
Licensee: Terry Rajsombath
Registered Project Name: 10.25.24- Around the Guard with Captain Gard 1
License Date: October 24th, 2024
Item License Code: 8Q7LMFZ3YP
Item Title: News Intro
Item URL: https://elements.envato.com/news-intro-GLDNU8N
Item ID: GLDNU8N
Author Username: INPLUSMUSIC
Licensee: Terry Rajsombath
Registered Project Name: 10.25.24- Around the Guard with Captain Gard 1
License Date: November 5th, 2024
Item License Code: G72SU8695T
Item Title: Father's Day Opener
Item URL: https://elements.envato.com/fathers-day-opener-7MTR6WU
Item ID: 7MTR6WU
Author Username: dehannb
Licensee: Terry Rajsombath
Registered Project Name: 10.25.24- Around the Guard with Captain Gard 1
License Date: November 7th, 2024
Item License Code: V7RAPGB2Q8
Item Title: Impact Light Logo
Item URL: https://elements.envato.com/impact-light-logo-R36KJXU
Item ID: R36KJXU
Author Username: CRY3D
Licensee: Terry Rajsombath
Registered Project Name: 10.25.24- Around the Guard with Captain Gard 1
License Date: November 7th, 2024
Item License Code: NEB8QRC2YF
Item Title: Cash Register
Item URL: https://elements.envato.com/cash-register-4TSWLAR
Item ID: 4TSWLAR
Author Username: lokohighman
Licensee: Terry Rajsombath
Registered Project Name: 10.25.24- Around the Guard with Captain Gard 1
License Date: November 7th, 2024
Item License Code: 7D8XS5YVFG
Item Title: Money Dance Dollar
Item URL: https://elements.envato.com/money-dance-dollar-TZDEKX5
Item ID: TZDEKX5
Author Username: allinavvanilla
Licensee: Terry Rajsombath
Registered Project Name: 10.25.24- Around the Guard with Captain Gard 1
License Date: November 7th, 2024
Item License Code: H9BCTMP8LJ
Item Title: Green Toy Soldier Crouched Down
Item URL: https://elements.envato.com/green-toy-soldier-crouched-down-Y82ZPVG
Item ID: Y82ZPVG
Author Username: PixelSquid360
Licensee: Terry Rajsombath
Registered Project Name: 10.25.24- Around the Guard with Captain Gard 1
License Date: November 7th, 2024
Item License Code: LUJG56MWEN
Item Title: Green Santa Hat
Item URL: https://elements.envato.com/green-santa-hat-Y5D4DBE
Item ID: Y5D4DBE
Author Username: PixelSquid360
Licensee: Terry Rajsombath
Registered Project Name: 10.25.24- Around the Guard with Captain Gard 1
License Date: November 7th, 2024
Item License Code: L2XHRD3EQA
Item Title: Cup of coffee and Christmas tree next to gifts on wooden table
Item URL: https://elements.envato.com/cup-of-coffee-and-christmas-tree-next-to-gifts-on--EHHFH57
Item ID: EHHFH57
Author Username: Masson-Simon
Licensee: Terry Rajsombath
Registered Project Name: 10.25.24- Around the Guard with Captain Gard 1
License Date: November 7th, 2024
Item License Code: CQG5ZW3UDL
Item Title: Christmas Gift
Item URL: https://elements.envato.com/christmas-gift-4D9CQ28
Item ID: 4D9CQ28
Author Username: PixelSquid360
Licensee: Terry Rajsombath
Registered Project Name: 10.25.24- Around the Guard with Captain Gard 1
License Date: November 7th, 2024
Item License Code: 28A9JT73GC
Item Title: Christmas Wrapped Gift Box
Item URL: https://elements.envato.com/christmas-wrapped-gift-box-JRC7A63
Item ID: JRC7A63
Author Username: PixelSquid360
Licensee: Terry Rajsombath
Registered Project Name: 10.25.24- Around the Guard with Captain Gard 1
License Date: November 7th, 2024
Item License Code: X8CMGRYB5K
Item Title: Wooden Table Against the Background of Christmas Tree Branches and a Blazing Fire in the Fireplace
Item URL: https://elements.envato.com/wooden-table-against-the-background-of-christmas-t-7NMWQTY
Item ID: 7NMWQTY
Author Username: kalinovskiyphoto
Licensee: Terry Rajsombath
Registered Project Name: 10.25.24- Around the Guard with Captain Gard 1
License Date: November 7th, 2024
Item License Code: SQ7RE6DMZ8
Item Title: Christmas and New Year interior decoration
Item URL: https://elements.envato.com/christmas-and-new-year-interior-decoration-978KA2E
Item ID: 978KA2E
Author Username: inmicco
Licensee: Terry Rajsombath
Registered Project Name: 10.25.24- Around the Guard with Captain Gard 1
License Date: November 7th, 2024
Item License Code: C73YKRN2DJ
Item Title: Friends, night and food at party, patio and happy for conversation, dinner
Item URL: https://elements.envato.com/friends-night-and-food-at-party-patio-and-happy-fo-M3EU8NU
Item ID: M3EU8NU
Author Username: YuriArcursPeopleimages
Licensee: Terry Rajsombath
Registered Project Name: 10.25.24- Around the Guard with Captain Gard 1
License Date: November 7th, 2024
Item License Code: FUGEBYMWJQ
Item Title: Breaking News Intro
Item URL: https://elements.envato.com/breaking-news-intro-AT5YXMZ
Item ID: AT5YXMZ
Author Username: Orchestralis
Licensee: Terry Rajsombath
Registered Project Name: 10.25.24- Around the Guard with Captain Gard 1
License Date: November 7th, 2024
Item License Code: H4XPNVGKY7
Item Title: News Intro Logo
Item URL: https://elements.envato.com/news-intro-logo-GKSN378
Item ID: GKSN378
Author Username: Orchestralis
Licensee: Terry Rajsombath
Registered Project Name: 10.25.24- Around the Guard with Captain Gard 1
License Date: November 7th, 2024
Item License Code: SAYFQW9427
Item Title: Breaking News Pack 02
Item URL: https://elements.envato.com/breaking-news-pack-02-A8KGPH2
Item ID: A8KGPH2
Author Username: IM_notion
Licensee: Terry Rajsombath
Registered Project Name: 10.25.24- Around the Guard with Captain Gard 1
License Date: November 7th, 2024
Item License Code: 8XFEUYJL3N
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2024 13:20
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|947234
|VIRIN:
|241025-Z-PJ209-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110740167
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|RHODE ISLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.