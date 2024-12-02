Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    41st FAB receives new M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems

    GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    12.17.2024

    Video by Pfc. Sar Paw 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Capt. Kendal Peter, the commander of Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade explains how the newly fielded M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System improves Soldiers' ability to tackle missions quickly and more efficiently at a motorpool on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Dec. 16, 2024. By modernizing with the acquisition of the M270A2, the 41st FAB is increasing its organic capabilities. This increase in capability bolsters the ability of the U.S. and NATO allies to project combat power across the European theater. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Sar Paw)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 10:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 947231
    VIRIN: 241217-A-GV482-1001
    Filename: DOD_110740143
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 41st FAB receives new M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems, by PFC Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    1-77FAR
    M270A2
    VictoryCorps

