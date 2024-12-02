41st FAB receives new M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems

U.S. Army Capt. Kendal Peter, the commander of Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade explains how the newly fielded M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System improves Soldiers' ability to tackle missions quickly and more efficiently at a motorpool on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Dec. 16, 2024. By modernizing with the acquisition of the M270A2, the 41st FAB is increasing its organic capabilities. This increase in capability bolsters the ability of the U.S. and NATO allies to project combat power across the European theater. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Sar Paw)
|12.17.2024
|12.17.2024 10:14
|Package
|947231
|241217-A-GV482-1001
|DOD_110740143
|00:00:55
|GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, DE
|0
|0
