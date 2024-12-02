21st TSC New Years Reception Slideshow

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.17.2024

    Video by Spc. Samuel Signor 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    The 21st Theater Sustainment Command executes mission command of operational sustainment across European theater; conducts Reception, Staging, Onward movement and Integration; sets the Atlantic Resolve joint operation area; executes theater opening, theater distribution, and theater sustainment in support of U.S. European Command and NATO operations; and, as directed executes joint security and support to U.S. Africa Command operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Signor)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 10:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 947220
    VIRIN: 241217-A-SS112-1001
    Filename: DOD_110739929
    Length: 00:07:31
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    USARMY
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport
    Team21

