San Antonio based Army Reserve unit welcomes new commanding officer

Army Reserve Soldiers of the 4th Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC) gathered Saturday to conduct a change of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas.
The 4th ESC bid a heartfelt farewell to Brigadier General Tomika Seaberry and welcomed Col. (P) Mitchell J. Wisniewski III as the new commander in the time-honored ceremony.
Change of command ceremonies are steeped in military tradition and symbolize the passing of authority as the outgoing commander physically hands the unit’s colors to the incoming commander.
Videography by Staff Sgt. Adam Meyer and Maj. Mark Halliday
Phtography by Sgt. Daniel Luna and Sgt. Jerry Rangle
