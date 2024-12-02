Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    San Antonio based Army Reserve unit welcomes new commanding officer

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JBSA, SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2024

    Video by Maj. Mark Halliday 

    4th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Army Reserve Soldiers of the 4th Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC) gathered Saturday to conduct a change of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas.

    The 4th ESC bid a heartfelt farewell to Brigadier General Tomika Seaberry and welcomed Col. (P) Mitchell J. Wisniewski III as the new commander in the time-honored ceremony.

    Change of command ceremonies are steeped in military tradition and symbolize the passing of authority as the outgoing commander physically hands the unit’s colors to the incoming commander.

    Videography by Staff Sgt. Adam Meyer and Maj. Mark Halliday
    Phtography by Sgt. Daniel Luna and Sgt. Jerry Rangle

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 09:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947216
    VIRIN: 241207-A-JW448-1746
    Filename: DOD_110739914
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: JBSA, SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, San Antonio based Army Reserve unit welcomes new commanding officer, by MAJ Mark Halliday, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    San Antonio based Army Reserve unit welcomes new commanding officer

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download