San Antonio based Army Reserve unit welcomes new commanding officer

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/947216" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Army Reserve Soldiers of the 4th Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC) gathered Saturday to conduct a change of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas.



The 4th ESC bid a heartfelt farewell to Brigadier General Tomika Seaberry and welcomed Col. (P) Mitchell J. Wisniewski III as the new commander in the time-honored ceremony.



Change of command ceremonies are steeped in military tradition and symbolize the passing of authority as the outgoing commander physically hands the unit’s colors to the incoming commander.



Videography by Staff Sgt. Adam Meyer and Maj. Mark Halliday

Phtography by Sgt. Daniel Luna and Sgt. Jerry Rangle