Freedom does not come for free (Master)

NATO is keeping our people safe today. But what about tomorrow? We need to invest more now in our defence.

Synopsis

Our society is currently facing an unprecedented number of threats to freedom and security, including cyber attacks, hybrid threats, terrorism and the war raging at our doorstep. What is happening in Ukraine could happen on NATO territory, and while NATO stands ready to defend against these threats now, we need to be ready to safeguard our freedom and our security in the future as well.



Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, NATO Allies have increased investments in defence production. They ramped up their defence industrial capacity and replenished stockpiles that have been used on their support to Ukraine. But this is not enough to keep being safe in the years to come.



NATO Allies need to invest more, better and faster and they need to spend more on modern capabilities. It is only with a strong defence that NATO can keep its people safe in a free society.

Transcript

--TEXT ON SCREEN--



WITHOUT STRONG DEFENCE, THERE IS NO LASTING SECURITY



WITHOUT SECURITY, THERE IS NO FREEDOM



NATO IS READY TO KEEP OUR PEOPLE SAFE TODAY

BUT

WE

MUST

DO

MORE



TO PROTECT OUR FREEDOM

OUR PROSPERITY

AND OUR WAY OF LIFE

IN THE YEARS AHEAD



RUSSIA

CHINA

NORTH KOREA

IRAN

ARE TRYING TO WEAKEN EUROPE AND NORTH AMERICA



AND HOSTILE ACTIONS AGAINST US ARE RISING FAST



BRINGING THE FRONT LINE TO OUR DOORSTEP



WE MUST INCREASE DEFENCE SPENDING

TO STAY SAFE AND LIVE IN PEACE

Music

Historical Change [Instrumental] by Guy Skornik, Elisabeth Skornik

Usage rights

This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes. This video includes Getty Images and its third-party partners and contributors’ copyrighted material licensed by NATO, which cannot be used as part of a new production without Getty Images’ consent. For any use, please contact Getty Images: service.gi.bnl@gettyimages.com. It also includes Thomson Reuters copyrighted library material licensed by NATO, which cannot be used as part of a new production without consent of the copyright holder. Please contact Thomson Reuters to clear this material.