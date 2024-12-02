Freedom does not come for free (Master)

NATO is keeping our people safe today. But what about tomorrow? We need to invest more now in our defence.
Our society is currently facing an unprecedented number of threats to freedom and security, including cyber attacks, hybrid threats, terrorism and the war raging at our doorstep. What is happening in Ukraine could happen on NATO territory, and while NATO stands ready to defend against these threats now, we need to be ready to safeguard our freedom and our security in the future as well.
Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, NATO Allies have increased investments in defence production. They ramped up their defence industrial capacity and replenished stockpiles that have been used on their support to Ukraine. But this is not enough to keep being safe in the years to come.
NATO Allies need to invest more, better and faster and they need to spend more on modern capabilities. It is only with a strong defence that NATO can keep its people safe in a free society.
WITHOUT STRONG DEFENCE, THERE IS NO LASTING SECURITY
WITHOUT SECURITY, THERE IS NO FREEDOM
NATO IS READY TO KEEP OUR PEOPLE SAFE TODAY
BUT
WE
MUST
DO
MORE
TO PROTECT OUR FREEDOM
OUR PROSPERITY
AND OUR WAY OF LIFE
IN THE YEARS AHEAD
RUSSIA
CHINA
NORTH KOREA
IRAN
ARE TRYING TO WEAKEN EUROPE AND NORTH AMERICA
AND HOSTILE ACTIONS AGAINST US ARE RISING FAST
BRINGING THE FRONT LINE TO OUR DOORSTEP
WE MUST INCREASE DEFENCE SPENDING
TO STAY SAFE AND LIVE IN PEACE
Historical Change [Instrumental] by Guy Skornik, Elisabeth Skornik
