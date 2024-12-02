Freedom does not come for free (IT)

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12.12.2024

    Our society is currently facing an unprecedented number of threats to freedom and security, including cyber attacks, hybrid threats, terrorism and the war raging at our doorstep. What is happening in Ukraine could happen on NATO territory, and while NATO stands ready to defend against these threats now, we need to be ready to safeguard our freedom and our security in the future as well.

    Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, NATO Allies have increased investments in defence production. They ramped up their defence industrial capacity and replenished stockpiles that have been used on their support to Ukraine. But this is not enough to keep being safe in the years to come.

    NATO Allies need to invest more, better and faster and they need to spend more on modern capabilities. It is only with a strong defence that NATO can keep its people safe in a free society.
    --TEXT ON SCREEN--

    WITHOUT STRONG DEFENCE, THERE IS NO LASTING SECURITY

    WITHOUT SECURITY, THERE IS NO FREEDOM

    NATO IS READY TO KEEP OUR PEOPLE SAFE TODAY
    BUT
    WE
    MUST
    DO
    MORE

    TO PROTECT OUR FREEDOM
    OUR PROSPERITY
    AND OUR WAY OF LIFE
    IN THE YEARS AHEAD

    RUSSIA
    CHINA
    NORTH KOREA
    IRAN
    ARE TRYING TO WEAKEN EUROPE AND NORTH AMERICA

    AND HOSTILE ACTIONS AGAINST US ARE RISING FAST

    BRINGING THE FRONT LINE TO OUR DOORSTEP

    WE MUST INCREASE DEFENCE SPENDING
    TO STAY SAFE AND LIVE IN PEACE
    Music
    Historical Change [Instrumental] by Guy Skornik, Elisabeth Skornik
    This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes. This video includes Getty Images and its third-party partners and contributors’ copyrighted material licensed by NATO, which cannot be used as part of a new production without Getty Images’ consent. For any use, please contact Getty Images: service.gi.bnl@gettyimages.com. It also includes Thomson Reuters copyrighted library material licensed by NATO, which cannot be used as part of a new production without consent of the copyright holder. Please contact Thomson Reuters to clear this material.

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 06:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 947194
    VIRIN: 241212-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_110739696
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

