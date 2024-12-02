Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DPRI Housing Construction Tour | B-Roll

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.21.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Maksim Masloboev 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Members of the Defense Policy Review Initiative, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the Okinawa Defense Bureau tour a construction site for new base housing on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 21, 2024. A total of 936 housing units are under construction for military members and their families on Camp Foster. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Maksim Masloboev)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 02:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 947178
    VIRIN: 241121-M-JR395-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110739379
    Length: 00:04:00
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP

