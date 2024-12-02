MCMC-Far East 2024 Training | B-Roll

U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force and Marine Corps Installations Pacific train for the Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition Far East on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 12, 2024. The MCMC-Far East is an annual event held to reinforce marksmanship, combat readiness and weapon proficiency. Marines utilize the first week to learn various techniques and fundamentals from members of the Marine Corps Shooting Team. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Maksim Masloboev)
