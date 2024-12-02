Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    241126-N-UR986-1001

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.24.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Wesley Velasquez 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    241126-N-UR986-1001 – The USS Barry (DDG-52), is a highly awarded and storied Arleigh Burke-class Destroyer, home ported in Naval Station Everett. The ship’s next task will be to undergo scheduled maintenance for approximately nine months to conduct ship modernization and ensure it achieves its expected service life. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Wesley Velasquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 23:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947166
    VIRIN: 241125-N-UR986-9825
    Filename: DOD_110739141
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 241126-N-UR986-1001, by PO2 Wesley Velasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Destroyer
    USS Barry (DDG 52)
    History & Heritage

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download