241126-N-UR986-1001 – The USS Barry (DDG-52), is a highly awarded and storied Arleigh Burke-class Destroyer, home ported in Naval Station Everett. The ship’s next task will be to undergo scheduled maintenance for approximately nine months to conduct ship modernization and ensure it achieves its expected service life. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Wesley Velasquez)
11.24.2024
12.16.2024
Video Productions
US
