Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Lt. Jack Flynn, Holiday greeting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Ricardo Sandoval 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Jack Flynn, assigned to the 354th Civil Engineer Squadron, wishes his family and friends back in Boston, Mass., a Merry Christmas and Happy New Years at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Dec. 4, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ricardo Sandoval)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 01:14
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 947161
    VIRIN: 241204-F-KE770-1001
    Filename: DOD_110739051
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
    Hometown: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Lt. Jack Flynn, Holiday greeting, by SrA Ricardo Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Eielson
    Holiday Season
    354th Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download