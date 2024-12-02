HIMARS C-17 joint service training

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 18th Field Artillery Brigade, Fort Liberty, North Carolina, train with U.S. Air Force Airmen for a joint service mission at Nellis Air Force Base and Nevada Test and Training Range, Nevada, Nov. 19, 2024. U.S. Air Force loadmasters along with Army High Mobility Artillery Rocket System personnel worked together to accomplish a joint training exercise. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Josey Blades)
