HIMARS C-17 joint service training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/947153" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 18th Field Artillery Brigade, Fort Liberty, North Carolina, train with U.S. Air Force Airmen for a joint service mission at Nellis Air Force Base and Nevada Test and Training Range, Nevada, Nov. 19, 2024. U.S. Air Force loadmasters along with Army High Mobility Artillery Rocket System personnel worked together to accomplish a joint training exercise. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Josey Blades)