    HIMARS C-17 joint service training

    NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Josey Blades 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 18th Field Artillery Brigade, Fort Liberty, North Carolina, train with U.S. Air Force Airmen for a joint service mission at Nellis Air Force Base and Nevada Test and Training Range, Nevada, Nov. 19, 2024. U.S. Air Force loadmasters along with Army High Mobility Artillery Rocket System personnel worked together to accomplish a joint training exercise. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Josey Blades)

    Location: NEVADA, US

    TAGS

    HIMARS
    Joint training
    Nellis Air Force Base
    air force
    Army
    nellisAFB

