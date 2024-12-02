Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Happy Holidays from DHN Central

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2024

    Video by Elaine Sanchez 

    Defense Health Network Central

    Defense Health Network (DHN) Central Director Maj. Gen. Thomas Harrell, his wife Caryse, Command Chief Master Sgt. Luis Magana, and his wife Karina, wish the entire DHN Central team a safe and happy holiday season. (Video by Brian G. Rhodes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 17:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947147
    VIRIN: 241216-F-XZ183-2453
    Filename: DOD_110738724
    Length: 00:00:02
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy Holidays from DHN Central, by Elaine Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DHN Central
    Defense Health Network Central
    Maj Gen Thomas Harrell

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download