Army North welcomes Lt. Gen. Allan M. Pepin as he assumes command of Army North during an assumption of command ceremony, on December 16th, 2024. (U.S. Army b-roll footage by Christopher Grissett)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2024 16:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|947146
|VIRIN:
|241216-A-IL319-8967
|Filename:
|DOD_110738689
|Length:
|00:16:27
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Gen. Allan M. Pepin Assumption of Command, by Christopher Grissett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.