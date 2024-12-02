Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Gen. Allan M. Pepin Assumption of Command

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2024

    Video by Christopher Grissett 

    U.S. Army North

    Army North welcomes Lt. Gen. Allan M. Pepin as he assumes command of Army North during an assumption of command ceremony, on December 16th, 2024. (U.S. Army b-roll footage by Christopher Grissett)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 16:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 947146
    VIRIN: 241216-A-IL319-8967
    Filename: DOD_110738689
    Length: 00:16:27
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    Army North
    Assumption of Command
    Fifth Army

