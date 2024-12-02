Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWD RRyker Retirement Video

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    12.04.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Military working dog RRyker and Airmen from the K9 team from the 31st Security Forces Squadron perform RRyker's retirement video at Aviano Air Base Italy, Dec. 4, 2024.Military working dogs help protect Airmen by detecting drugs, deterring hostile actions, locating bombs and assisting local law enforcement in keeping the public safe. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 15:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 947129
    VIRIN: 241216-F-ZJ681-1001
    Filename: DOD_110738141
    Length: 00:06:51
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    MWD
    SFS
    Aviano

