I Am NDW Profile - Combined Federal Campaign

Celebrate Giving Tuesday by supporting your favorite charity through the Combined Federal Campaign! Watch our December "I Am NDW" profile on NDW's Lead CFC Coordinator FC1 Zito as he shares our goals for this year and how you can donate. Let's make a difference together. Don't miss your chance to give back - the campaign is open through January 2025! (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Griffin Kersting)