Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    I Am NDW Profile - Military Family Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Griffin Kersting 

    Naval District Washington

    This November, we're highlighting the exceptional work of our Fleet & Family Support Centers. In our latest I Am NDW video profile, Angie Shortridge, Exceptional Family Member Program liaison from Naval Support Activity Annapolis shares how the Exceptional Family Member Program can help military families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Griffin Kersting)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 12:50
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 947114
    VIRIN: 241105-N-VP266-1001
    Filename: DOD_110737772
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I Am NDW Profile - Military Family Month, by PO2 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Exceptional Family Member Program
    Fleet and Family
    Military Family Month
    I Am NDW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download