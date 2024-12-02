This November, we're highlighting the exceptional work of our Fleet & Family Support Centers. In our latest I Am NDW video profile, Angie Shortridge, Exceptional Family Member Program liaison from Naval Support Activity Annapolis shares how the Exceptional Family Member Program can help military families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Griffin Kersting)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2024 12:50
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|947114
|VIRIN:
|241105-N-VP266-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110737772
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, I Am NDW Profile - Military Family Month, by PO2 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.