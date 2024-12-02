I Am NDW Profile - Veterans Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



For this month's I Am NDW video profile, we spotlight our dedicated Sailors from the US Navy Ceremonial Guard, who honor and reflect on the significance of Veterans Day as young service members. From participating in prestigious ceremonies to serving as funeral escorts at Arlington National Cemetery, these Sailors play a crucial role in upholding our nation's traditions and honoring those who have served. Thank you to all our veterans for your sacrifice and service. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Griffin Kersting)