I Am NDW Profile - Veterans Day

For this month's I Am NDW video profile, we spotlight our dedicated Sailors from the US Navy Ceremonial Guard, who honor and reflect on the significance of Veterans Day as young service members. From participating in prestigious ceremonies to serving as funeral escorts at Arlington National Cemetery, these Sailors play a crucial role in upholding our nation's traditions and honoring those who have served. Thank you to all our veterans for your sacrifice and service. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Griffin Kersting)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2024 12:50
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|947112
|VIRIN:
|241101-N-VP266-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110737767
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
