Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    I Am NDW Profile - Veterans Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Griffin Kersting 

    Naval District Washington

    For this month's I Am NDW video profile, we spotlight our dedicated Sailors from the US Navy Ceremonial Guard, who honor and reflect on the significance of Veterans Day as young service members. From participating in prestigious ceremonies to serving as funeral escorts at Arlington National Cemetery, these Sailors play a crucial role in upholding our nation's traditions and honoring those who have served. Thank you to all our veterans for your sacrifice and service. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Griffin Kersting)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 12:50
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 947112
    VIRIN: 241101-N-VP266-1001
    Filename: DOD_110737767
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I Am NDW Profile - Veterans Day, by PO2 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Veterans Day
    U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard
    I Am NDW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download