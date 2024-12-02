Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I Am NDW Profile - Domestic Violence Awareness Month

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Griffin Kersting 

    Naval District Washington

    October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Let's break the stigma and support those affected.
    In our latest I Am NDW video, Amanda Rider and Madelyn Todd from Fleet & Family Support Naval Air Station Patuxent River share resources and support for service members experiencing domestic violence.

    Need help? Reach out to a Family Advocacy Program:
    Naval Support Activity Annapolis FFSC: (410) 293-2641
    Naval Support Activity Bethesda FFSC: (301) 319-4087
    Naval Air Station Patuxent River FFSC: (301) 342-4911
    Naval Support Activity South Potomac FFSC: (540) 653-1839
    Naval Support Activity Washington FFSC: (202) 685-0229
    Fort Meade FFSC: (301) 677-9014

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 12:50
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Domestic Violence Awareness
    Fleet and Family
    I Am NDW

