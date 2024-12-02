I Am NDW Profile - Domestic Violence Awareness Month

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Let's break the stigma and support those affected.

In our latest I Am NDW video, Amanda Rider and Madelyn Todd from Fleet & Family Support Naval Air Station Patuxent River share resources and support for service members experiencing domestic violence.



Need help? Reach out to a Family Advocacy Program:

Naval Support Activity Annapolis FFSC: (410) 293-2641

Naval Support Activity Bethesda FFSC: (301) 319-4087

Naval Air Station Patuxent River FFSC: (301) 342-4911

Naval Support Activity South Potomac FFSC: (540) 653-1839

Naval Support Activity Washington FFSC: (202) 685-0229

Fort Meade FFSC: (301) 677-9014