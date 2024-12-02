October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Let's break the stigma and support those affected.
In our latest I Am NDW video, Amanda Rider and Madelyn Todd from Fleet & Family Support Naval Air Station Patuxent River share resources and support for service members experiencing domestic violence.
Need help? Reach out to a Family Advocacy Program:
Naval Support Activity Annapolis FFSC: (410) 293-2641
Naval Support Activity Bethesda FFSC: (301) 319-4087
Naval Air Station Patuxent River FFSC: (301) 342-4911
Naval Support Activity South Potomac FFSC: (540) 653-1839
Naval Support Activity Washington FFSC: (202) 685-0229
Fort Meade FFSC: (301) 677-9014
This work, I Am NDW Profile - Domestic Violence Awareness Month, by PO2 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
