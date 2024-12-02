PMO Range Training

U.S. Marines and civilians conduct live-fire training at Craven County Law Enforcement Range in New Bern, North Carolina, Sept. 10, 2024. Officers were trained using different scenarios they may encounter while on duty, such as what to do when a firearm jams or malfunctions, and how to switch between different firearms safely. The use of the Craven County Range continues to strengthen the relationship between MCAS Cherry Point and local law enforcement agencies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos)
