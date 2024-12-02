Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PMO Range Training

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    U.S. Marines and civilians conduct live-fire training at Craven County Law Enforcement Range in New Bern, North Carolina, Sept. 10, 2024. Officers were trained using different scenarios they may encounter while on duty, such as what to do when a firearm jams or malfunctions, and how to switch between different firearms safely. The use of the Craven County Range continues to strengthen the relationship between MCAS Cherry Point and local law enforcement agencies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 13:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:01:18
