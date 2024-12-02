ADRIFT Testimonial: Paul Farrell

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Retired Chief Petty Officer Paul Ferrell shares his testimony, Oct. 23, 2024, in Portsmouth, Virginia, about his battle with suicide, and how the effect of his attempt to end his life changed his point of view and giving him a better appreciation on life. Ferrell has been sharing his story of his attempt to end his life for more than a decade and continues to help shipmates who are battling with suicidal ideations. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Lally.)