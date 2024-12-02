1-77 Field Artillery Regiment fields new Multiple Launch Rocket Systems

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/947085" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Charlie Battery, 1-77 Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade conduct preventive maintenance checks and services on their nine newly fielded M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems at a motor pool on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Dec. 16, 2024. By modernizing with the acquisition of the M270A2, the 41st FAB is increasing its organic capabilities. This increase in capability bolsters the ability of the U.S. and NATO allies to project combat power across the European theater. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)



00:00:06:00 - 00:00:26:16 M270A2 Launch tubes are lowered out of M270A2

00:00:26:17 - 00:00:40:23 M270A2 Launch tubes are taken out of M270A2

00:00:41:00 - 00:03:07:14 M270A2 Launch tubes are raised into M270A2