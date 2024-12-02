1-77 Field Artillery Regiment fields new Multiple Launch Rocket Systems

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Charlie Battery, 1-77 Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade conduct preventive maintenance checks and services on their nine newly fielded M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems at a motor pool on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Dec. 16, 2024. By modernizing with the acquisition of the M270A2, the 41st FAB is increasing its organic capabilities. This increase in capability bolsters the ability of the U.S. and NATO allies to project combat power across the European theater. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)
00:00:06:00 - 00:00:26:16 M270A2 Launch tubes are lowered out of M270A2
00:00:26:17 - 00:00:40:23 M270A2 Launch tubes are taken out of M270A2
00:00:41:00 - 00:03:07:14 M270A2 Launch tubes are raised into M270A2
|12.16.2024
|12.16.2024 09:52
|B-Roll
|947085
|241216-A-CK914-1095
|DOD_110737323
|00:03:07
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|5
|5
