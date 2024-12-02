Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-77 Field Artillery Regiment fields new Multiple Launch Rocket Systems

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    12.16.2024

    Video by Spc. Hunter Carpenter 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Charlie Battery, 1-77 Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade conduct preventive maintenance checks and services on their nine newly fielded M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems at a motor pool on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Dec. 16, 2024. By modernizing with the acquisition of the M270A2, the 41st FAB is increasing its organic capabilities. This increase in capability bolsters the ability of the U.S. and NATO allies to project combat power across the European theater. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)

    00:00:06:00 - 00:00:26:16 M270A2 Launch tubes are lowered out of M270A2
    00:00:26:17 - 00:00:40:23 M270A2 Launch tubes are taken out of M270A2
    00:00:41:00 - 00:03:07:14 M270A2 Launch tubes are raised into M270A2

    Date Taken: 12.16.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 09:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 947085
    VIRIN: 241216-A-CK914-1095
    Filename: DOD_110737323
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    This work, 1-77 Field Artillery Regiment fields new Multiple Launch Rocket Systems, by SPC Hunter Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

