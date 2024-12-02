Conventional Hypersonic Missile Test B-roll

The U.S. Army's Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office, in collaboration with the U.S. Navy Strategic Systems Programs, recently completed a conventional hypersonic missile test from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, Dec. 12, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Austin Rooney/released)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2024 08:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|947065
|VIRIN:
|241212-N-RT381-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110737203
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
