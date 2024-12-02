Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Conventional Hypersonic Missile Test B-roll

    UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Video by Austin Rooney                              

    Navy Production Division - Defense Media Activity

    The U.S. Army's Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office, in collaboration with the U.S. Navy Strategic Systems Programs, recently completed a conventional hypersonic missile test from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, Dec. 12, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Austin Rooney/released)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 08:20
    Location: US

    joint
    missile
    navy
    army
    hypersonic
    cape canaveral

