Operation Toy Drop 2024 - Day Five B-Roll Package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/947061" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army and International Paratroopers, from 14 partner nations, participated in Operation Toy Drop at Fort Liberty, NC, Dec. 4–16, 2024. OTD combined the spirit of giving with military training, allowing the U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) and its subordinate units to improve airborne training, readiness, safety, and interoperability with partner nations while supporting the local community through voluntary toy donations. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Cameron Hershberger)