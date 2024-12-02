Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE People Focus Kickoff

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.13.2024

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    For the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, People are always the primary focus. More than 40,000 Civilians and Soldiers, from diverse backgrounds and skill sets, come together to deliver excellence for the nation and beyond.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 07:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 947058
    VIRIN: 241213-A-OI229-3964
    Filename: DOD_110737148
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Army Corps Of Engineers
    USACEPeople

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download