    Corps Connection S4 Ep2

    UNITED STATES

    12.13.2024

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    In this edition of Corps Connection we take a continuing look at the recovery efforts your U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is assisting with in support of FEMA in the hardest hit areas of North Carolina.
    https://www.dvidshub.net/video/945246/wilmington-district-commander-provides-hurricane-helene-response-update-western-north-carolina

    We head to the Nebraska and South Dakota border to visit the Gavin Point Dam where the Omaha District is performing critical maintenance to keep crews safe and the dam operational: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/944252/out-with-old-with-new-bulkhead-gates-gavins-point-dam-replaced-first-time

    And finally we celebrate world GIS day, which took place on November 19, by highlighting the importance of Geographic Information Systems to the overall USACE mission: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/943875/corps-engineers-shines-spotlight-gis

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 07:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 947057
    VIRIN: 241213-A-OI229-9879
    Filename: DOD_110737147
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: US

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    USACE
    GIS
    HurricaneHelene
    Gavin Point Dam

