Holiday Greetings: 1st Sgt. Randy Buttram

Holiday Greeting from U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Randy Buttram, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, Wiesbaden, Germany. 1st Sgt. Randy Buttram is a native of Winfield, Tennessee. (U.S. Army video by Candy Knight)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2024 00:03
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|947021
|VIRIN:
|241122-A-FX425-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110736731
|Length:
|00:00:03
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Hometown:
|WINFIELD, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
