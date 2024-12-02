The 2d Theater Signal Brigade's Equal Employment Opportunity, Retention, and Operations NCO wishes everyone happy holidays. (U.S. Army video by Candy Knight)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2024 00:01
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|947020
|VIRIN:
|241121-A-FX425-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110736720
|Length:
|00:00:07
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Hometown:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Hometown:
|ST. KITTS, KN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Holiday Greetings: 2d TSB EO, Retention and S3, by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.