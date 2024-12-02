Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Drum Solo, 101st Airborne Division Band

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Alexander Henninger  

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Lloyd Shepard, a drummer assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Band, performs a drum solo during the free "Holiday Classics!" show at the Wilson Theater on Fort Campbell, Ky., Dec. 9, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Alexander Henninger)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.15.2024 09:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    drummer
    Army Band
    101st Airborne Division Band
    101st Band
    drum solo

