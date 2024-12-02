VICENZA, Italy — Command Sgt. Maj. Kenneth Farley of the 522d Military Intelligence Battalion shared insights on mental health and suicide prevention in the Army during an interview posted on Sept. 27, 2022, emphasizing the importance of supporting Soldiers and fostering resilience.
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2024 01:05
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|946984
|VIRIN:
|220927-D-GO124-3934
|Filename:
|DOD_110736099
|Length:
|00:04:05
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Suicide Awareness Video, by Jordan Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
