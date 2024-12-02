Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Suicide Awareness Video

    ITALY

    09.27.2022

    Video by Jordan Pearson 

    522d Military Intelligence Battalion

    VICENZA, Italy — Command Sgt. Maj. Kenneth Farley of the 522d Military Intelligence Battalion shared insights on mental health and suicide prevention in the Army during an interview posted on Sept. 27, 2022, emphasizing the importance of supporting Soldiers and fostering resilience.

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
    Date Posted: 12.15.2024 01:05
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:04:05
    #suicideawareness #people

