    101st Airborne Division Band Timelapse

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Alexander Henninger  

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Band load and unload music equipment on Fort Campbell, Ky., on Dec. 9, 2024. The equipment movement supported the band's "Holiday Classics!" performance, a free holiday themed concert held at the Wilson Theater on Fort Campbell. (U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Alexander Henninger)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.14.2024 22:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946974
    VIRIN: 241209-A-LJ797-6947
    Filename: DOD_110735975
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Army band
    Timelapse
    holiday concert
    101st Airborne Division Band
    101st Band

