U.S. Army West Point Black Knights play the Navy Midshipmen at the 125th Army-Navy football game in Landover, Md., Dec. 14, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Spc. John Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2024 19:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|946972
|VIRIN:
|231214-A-KJ763-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110735840
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 125th Army Navy Football Game, by SPC David Carvajal, SPC John Garcia, SFC Ernest Henderson and SGT Justin Stafford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.