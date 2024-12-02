Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    125th Army Navy Football Game

    UNITED STATES

    12.14.2024

    Video by Spc. David Carvajal, Spc. John Garcia, Sgt. 1st Class Ernest Henderson and Sgt. Justin Stafford

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    U.S. Army West Point Black Knights play the Navy Midshipmen at the 125th Army-Navy football game in Landover, Md., Dec. 14, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Spc. John Garcia)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.14.2024 19:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 946972
    VIRIN: 231214-A-KJ763-1001
    Filename: DOD_110735840
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: US

    This work, 125th Army Navy Football Game, by SPC David Carvajal, SPC John Garcia, SFC Ernest Henderson and SGT Justin Stafford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    West Point
    Navy midshipmen
    ARMYNAVY2024

