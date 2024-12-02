Wreaths Across America Day 2024 at Arlington National Cemetery

The 33rd Wreaths Across America Day took place on December 14, 2024, at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. On this day, over 30,000 volunteers placed approximately 260,000 wreaths on every headstone and niche column at Arlington National Cemetery. We are thankful to the volunteers, WAA personnel and ANC staff who made this unique tradition a success.
We invite you to join us on January 11 for Wreaths Out!
(U.S. Army Video by Daryl Vaca / Arlington National Cemetery)
