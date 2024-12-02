Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wreaths Across America Day 2024 at Arlington National Cemetery

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2024

    Video by Daryl Vaca 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    The 33rd Wreaths Across America Day took place on December 14, 2024, at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. On this day, over 30,000 volunteers placed approximately 260,000 wreaths on every headstone and niche column at Arlington National Cemetery. We are thankful to the volunteers, WAA personnel and ANC staff who made this unique tradition a success.

    We invite you to join us on January 11 for Wreaths Out!

    (U.S. Army Video by Daryl Vaca / Arlington National Cemetery)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.14.2024 16:19
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    This work, Wreaths Across America Day 2024 at Arlington National Cemetery, by Daryl Vaca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wreaths Across America
    Arlington National Cemetery
    WAA

