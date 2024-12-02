Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Soldiers Foster Inspiration, Understanding and Connection with Polish Students.

    ORZYSZ, POLAND

    12.13.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Saunders 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Alpha “Aces” Company, 2nd Battalion, 12th Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, participated in a cultural exchange with students from the Zespół Szkół Ogólnokształcących (General Secondary School Complex) in Orzysz, Poland on Dec.13 2024. The students are part of a military preparatory program that equips them with academic and hands-on training essential for a career in the military. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, while strengthening partnerships with our NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. Engaging with local communities throughout our host nation helps strengthen bonds and increase mutual understanding, with the ultimate goal of assuring NATO allies of our partnership and cooperation.

