NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Dec. 5, 2024) The First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, meets Capt. Aaron Shoemaker, commanding officer of Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Italy, Dec. 4. Dr. Biden traveled to Italy as part of Joining Forces, a White House initiative to support military families, caregivers and and cancer survivors. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise A. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2024 09:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|946947
|VIRIN:
|241204-N-XK047-5394
|Filename:
|DOD_110735383
|Length:
|00:00:02
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dr. Jill Biden Visits Naval Air Station Sigonella, by PO2 Eloise Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.