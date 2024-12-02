Dr. Jill Biden Visits Naval Air Station Sigonella

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Dec. 5, 2024) The First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, arrives at Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Italy, Dec. 4. Dr. Biden traveled to Italy as part of Joining Forces, a White House initiative to support military families, caregivers and and cancer survivors. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise A. Johnson)