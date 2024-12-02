Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dr. Jill Biden Visits Naval Air Station Sigonella

    ITALY

    12.04.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eloise Johnson 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Dec. 5, 2024) The First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, arrives at Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Italy, Dec. 4. Dr. Biden traveled to Italy as part of Joining Forces, a White House initiative to support military families, caregivers and and cancer survivors. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise A. Johnson)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.14.2024 09:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946946
    VIRIN: 241204-N-XK047-3358
    Filename: DOD_110735381
    Length: 00:00:04
    Location: IT

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    AFN
    FLOTUS
    Joining Forces
    NASSIG

