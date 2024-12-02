Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Elephant Walk OCD 24

    GUAM

    12.14.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Jones 

    36th Wing

    Multinational C-130J Super Hercules and C-130H Hercules aircraft participate in an elephant walk culminating Operation Christmas Drop 2024, at Andersen Air Force Base, Dec. 14, 2024. Aircraft from the U.S. Air Force, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, Republic of Korea Air Force, Royal Canadian Air Force, and Royal Australian Air Force participated in OCD delivering humanitarian-like supplies to remote islands in the Pacific.

    Location: GU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Elephant Walk OCD 24, by SSgt Michael Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

