    Operation Toy Drop 2024 - Day Three B-Roll Package

    UNITED STATES

    12.11.2024

    Video by Sgt. Cameron Hershberger  

    U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne)

    U.S. Army and International Paratroopers, from 14 partner nations, participated in Operation Toy Drop at Fort Liberty, NC, Dec. 4–16, 2024. OTD combined the spirit of giving with military training, allowing the U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) and its subordinate units to improve airborne training, readiness, safety, and interoperability with partner nations while supporting the local community through voluntary toy donations. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Cameron Hershberger)

    Location: US

    USACAPOC
    jumpmaster
    airborne
    operationtoydrop
    OTD24
    foriegnallies

