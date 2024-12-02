Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raider Report Ep. 87

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Evelyn D'Errico, Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus and Airman James Salellas

    17th Training Wing

    The 17th TRW hosts its first 2025 Honorary Commanders Immersion and the 17th TRW has its annual Christmas Tree Lighting event.

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 17:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 946929
    VIRIN: 241210-F-CK819-1001
    Filename: DOD_110734709
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raider Report Ep. 87, by A1C Evelyn D'Errico, A1C Brian Lummus and Amn James Salellas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    holidays
    Goodfellow
    Honorary Commanders
    Raider Report

