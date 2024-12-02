Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas participated in Santa’s Market and Crossroads Thanksgiving, Nov. 25-29, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sarah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 17:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|946928
|VIRIN:
|241127-F-MU509-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110734705
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Raider Report 86, by A1C Brian Lummus, Amn James Salellas and SrA Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.