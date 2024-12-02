Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minnesota National Guard celebrates the National Guard’s 388th birthday

    SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Bob Brown 

    Minnesota National Guard

    The Minnesota National Guard celebrates the National Guard’s 388th birthday with a cake cutting ceremony at the Cedar Street Armory in St. Paul on December 13, 2024.

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 15:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946910
    VIRIN: 241213-A-BR869-8066
    Filename: DOD_110734347
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minnesota National Guard celebrates the National Guard’s 388th birthday, by SSG Bob Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard birthday
    Minnesota National Guard

