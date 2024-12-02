The newcomers’ briefing is a mandatory program for incoming members, providing a comprehensive overview of services and operations at the wing. (Video by Senior Airman Whitney Gillespie)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 15:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|946902
|VIRIN:
|241213-F-BU839-7353
|Filename:
|DOD_110734234
|Length:
|00:11:41
|Location:
|VALDOSTA, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Newcomers Brief, by SrA Whitney Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.