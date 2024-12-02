Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Newcomers Brief

    VALDOSTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Whitney Gillespie 

    23rd Wing

    The newcomers’ briefing is a mandatory program for incoming members, providing a comprehensive overview of services and operations at the wing. (Video by Senior Airman Whitney Gillespie)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 15:10
    Location: VALDOSTA, GEORGIA, US

    Air Combat Command
    Moody Air Force Base
    United States Air Force
    23rd Wing
    15th Air Force

