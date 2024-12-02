The Joint Operational Medicine Information Systems program management office is developing a new theater blood management application. This trailer previews our upcoming podcast series, which we'll release over the next few months, showcasing its capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 15:35
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|946891
|VIRIN:
|241213-D-RF869-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110734186
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Theater Blood Podcast Trailer, by Dana Crudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.