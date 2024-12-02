Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Theater Blood Podcast Trailer

    UNITED STATES

    12.13.2024

    Video by Dana Crudo 

    Defense Health Agency

    The Joint Operational Medicine Information Systems program management office is developing a new theater blood management application. This trailer previews our upcoming podcast series, which we'll release over the next few months, showcasing its capabilities.

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 15:35
    Category: Commercials
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: US

