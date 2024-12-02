video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Volunteers from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., along with Shreveport and Bossier City community partners, collect and package cookies to hand out to dorm Airmen on base, Dec. 12, 2024. The Team Barksdale Airmen Cookie Drive is an event meant to bring holiday cheer to Airmen who may be away from home for the first time or unable to visit family or friends during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Seth Watson).