    Barksdale Airmen Cookie Drive

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Seth Watson 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Volunteers from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., along with Shreveport and Bossier City community partners, collect and package cookies to hand out to dorm Airmen on base, Dec. 12, 2024. The Team Barksdale Airmen Cookie Drive is an event meant to bring holiday cheer to Airmen who may be away from home for the first time or unable to visit family or friends during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Seth Watson).

    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US

    Airmen
    Shreveport
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    Bossier
    2nd Bomb Wing

