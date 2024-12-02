Behind the Lines: The Roll of Military Historians

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Master Sgt. Lamont Bradford, a military historian assigned to 311th Military History Detachment, discusses the critical role of military historians in preserving the Army's history at Camp Kosciuszko, Poznan, Poland, Dec. 10, 2024. Bradford explains how military historians collect and safeguard historical documents and artifacts, ensuring military history meets the needs of the Army and the nation. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joshua Linfoot, music licensed through Envato Elements)