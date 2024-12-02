Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Behind the Lines: The Roll of Military Historians

    POZNAN, POLAND

    12.10.2024

    Video by Sgt. Joshua Linfoot 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Master Sgt. Lamont Bradford, a military historian assigned to 311th Military History Detachment, discusses the critical role of military historians in preserving the Army's history at Camp Kosciuszko, Poznan, Poland, Dec. 10, 2024. Bradford explains how military historians collect and safeguard historical documents and artifacts, ensuring military history meets the needs of the Army and the nation. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joshua Linfoot, music licensed through Envato Elements)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 09:28
    Location: POZNAN, PL

    NATO
    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    ItWillBeDone
    ArmyHistorians

