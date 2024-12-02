Behind the Lines: The Roll of Military Historians

Master Sgt. Lamont Bradford, a military historian assigned to 311th Military History Detachment, discusses the critical role of military historians in preserving the Army's history at Camp Kosciuszko, Poznan, Poland, Dec. 10, 2024. Bradford explains how military historians collect and safeguard historical documents and artifacts, ensuring military history meets the needs of the Army and the nation. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joshua Linfoot, music licensed through Envato Elements)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 09:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|946838
|VIRIN:
|241117-A-FC838-8999
|Filename:
|DOD_110733291
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|POZNAN, PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
