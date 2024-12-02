Breaking barriers, building strength: Women in the armed forces

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Katie Govoni, Civil Affairs Team 4334, 443rd Civil Affairs Battalion, talks about the importance of having allied nations come together for the Women, Peace and Security event: Women in the Armed Forces at Camp Adazi, Latvia on Dec. 6, 2024. The event was in support of the Women, Peace and Security initiative introduced by the U.N. in 2000. During the panel, Govoni spoke about her personal experience during her twenty years of service as a soldier, a woman, and a mother. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)