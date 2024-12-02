Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Breaking barriers, building strength: Women in the armed forces

    LATVIA

    12.06.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Katie Govoni, Civil Affairs Team 4334, 443rd Civil Affairs Battalion, talks about the importance of having allied nations come together for the Women, Peace and Security event: Women in the Armed Forces at Camp Adazi, Latvia on Dec. 6, 2024. The event was in support of the Women, Peace and Security initiative introduced by the U.N. in 2000. During the panel, Govoni spoke about her personal experience during her twenty years of service as a soldier, a woman, and a mother. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)

    This work, Breaking barriers, building strength: Women in the armed forces, by SSG Rose Di Trolio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

